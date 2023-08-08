Saweetie Promises “Spicy Content” With Fansly Page Launch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The self-described “original ICY GIRL” wants to give fans a peek into her world.

Saweetie is moving into a different realm of online entertainment by launching a new page on the Fansly website.

According to reports, Fansly serves as a competitor to the popular OnlyFans subscription service. Many sex workers and other adult content creators have moved to the subscription-based platform since 2020.

Saweetie announced her arrival on the Fansly app via Instagram. The 30-year-old rapper informed her 12.9 million Instagram followers that they will have access to exclusive music, BTS, and more on her Fansly account.

“I’m so hyped to team up with Fansly and give my loyal ICY GIRLS a peek into my world like never before. We’re about to bring the fire and empower creators to connect with their fans on a whole new level. Brace yourselves for some spicy content, baby!” says Saweetie in a statement.

Saweetie received her first Platinum plaque from the RIAA for her 2017 breakout single “Icy Grl” off the High Maintenance EP. She went on to earn additional Platinum certifications for other tracks like “Tap In,” “My Type,” and “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat.

Last November, the Warner recording artist dropped the 6-track The Single Life EP. Her music catalog also contains other projects such as 2019’s Icy and 2021’s Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1. However, fans are still waiting for her debut studio LP.

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” Saweetie told E! News in March. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really [seriously].”

In addition to creating music and online content, Saweetie also tried her hand at acting. She had a guest star run on the college-themed Freeform sitcom Grown-ish. The California-bred entertainer played herself on an episode of Peacock’s Bel-Air as well.