Sexyy Red & Antonio Brown Clash In Online Meme Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Super Bowl champion also shoots his shot at the “Pound Town” hitmaker.

Sexyy Red and Antonio Brown aimed at each other on social media. The two celebrities engaged in a meme-vs-meme clash this week.

The exchange began after Antonio Brown reacted to a clip of Sexyy Red dancing to the theme song of WWE legend Shawn Michaels. In response, Brown posted a drawing of children covering their mouths with a caption that read, “oooo b#### it stank.”

Sexyy Red fired back at Antonio Brown. The St. Louis native made fun of the speculation that the former NFL player could suffer from the brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Her meme attack featured images of a “Normal Brain” and a brain with “Advanced CTE.” In addition, Red posted a sketch of a drooling cartoon man in a helmet trying to put a cube in a circular hole.

Brown addressed Sexyy Red’s visual diss. The athlete/rapper also known as AB replied, “If I know one thing, it’s getting it in the right hole. #CTESPN Call me.”

Sexyy Red started the first quarter of 2024 by releasing another potential hit record with “Get It Sexyy.” She previously charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.”

Antonio Brown joined the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2010 NFL draft. He infamously left the league during the 2021 season while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown also releases music. The 35-year-old Miami native recently teased a “Put That S### On” remix featuring Kanye West.