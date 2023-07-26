Sexyy Red Clashes With Conservative Commentator CJ Pearson

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like Sexyy Red is the latest female rapper to attract the ire of right-wingers. Conservative activist CJ Pearson took aim at the St. Louis native on social media.

“[B###### be] mad cause it’s me and not them. I have superstar qualities, it’s very simple I was born to win,” tweeted Sexyy Red on July 24. CJ Pearson then replied under that tweet.

The 20-year-old Donald Trump supporter commented, “All you do is rap about your v#####. Have you ever tried saying anything impactful?” Red fired back by simply posting a photo of Pearson.

Sexyy Red easily won that ratio battle. Her clap back tweet directed at CJ Pearson garnered over 10,000 likes and more than 600,000 views on the platform. Pearson’s initial post barely crossed the 100-like mark.

Six hours later, CJ Pearson returned to Twitter to try another line of attack against Sexyy Red. This time the Republican commentator leaned on religion and Black youth as his ammo against the “Pound Town 2” rapper.

“I just woke up to the Wish.com Barbie and wannabe rapper @SexyyRed314_, best known for the song ‘Pound Town’ and the lyric ‘my coochie pink, my bootyhole brown’ coming for me,” Pearson tweeted.

He continued, “Instead of trying to find ‘Pound Town,’ maybe you should try to find God? Young Black girls deserve better than this to look up to.” As of press time, Pearson’s retort only managed to amass 316 likes on the Elon Musk-owned app.

Other female rap stars have clashed with conservative pundits over their musical content. Social media users clowned The Daily Wire‘s Ben Shapiro for his tirade about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” single in 2020.

Black Lives Matter critic Candace Owens repeatedly targeted Cardi B over the last several years, too. Owens once suggested “WAP” caused the “weakening of American society.” The two women have had several back-and-forth exchanges online.

