Sexyy Red Promises Help After Tornado Devastates St. Louis

Sexyy Red has stepped up and promised to support St. Louis after a deadly tornado caused widespread damage to the city.

Sexyy Red pledged support for her hometown after a powerful tornado ripped through St. Louis Friday (May 16), leaving behind a trail of destruction and heartbreak.

The “U My Everything” hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 20) to share a heartfelt message with her followers, promising to step in and help the community that raised her.

“ST. LOUIS, MY HEART IS WITH YOU,” she began. “Idc what nobody say this the city that made me who I am so this is personal !! I have major plans to help us out I got us period just b patient and please stay strong. Let me know what yal need so I can help out for now #PrayForStLouis #STLStrong.”

In the caption, she added, “Stlouis just had ah horrible natural disaster (tornado) messed up everything.”

The EF-3 tornado, which struck St. Louis on Friday (May 16) with wind speeds reaching up to 165 mph, tore through the St. Louis metro area, killing at least five people and injuring 38 others, Fox Weather reports.

One of the victims died when the roof of a church collapsed during the storm, according to local officials.

More than 5,000 buildings were either damaged or destroyed, Mayor Cara Spencer confirmed. The storm’s path began in Clayton, cut through several neighborhoods, passed Forest Park and eventually crossed into Illinois.

The National Weather Service had issued an “extremely dangerous tornado” warning as the storm approached the city. Satellite images later revealed entire blocks flattened, trees uprooted and debris scattered across residential streets.

Power outages affected over 100,000 customers across the region. As of Tuesday, about 17,000 residents were still without electricity. Emergency crews continued working around the clock to restore power, remove fallen trees and repair traffic infrastructure.

Missouri reported seven storm-related deaths statewide, including two in Scott County’s Bootheel region. FEMA and Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency have been activated to assist with cleanup and recovery.

Sexyy Red’s message comes as residents begin the long process of rebuilding in the aftermath of the tornado.