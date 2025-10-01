Sheff G Begins Five Year Prison Term In Explosive Gang Conspiracy Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sheff G began serving a five-year sentence in Brooklyn after pleading guilty to gang conspiracy and attempted murder charges tied to a massive indictment.

Sheff G walked into Brooklyn State Supreme Court on Wednesday morning and began serving a five-year prison term tied to a sweeping gang conspiracy case that prosecutors say fueled deadly violence across New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper, born Michael Williams, was taken into custody at 9 A.M. after pleading guilty in March to attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

His sentence follows a major takedown involving 32 alleged members of the “8-Trey Crips” and “9 Ways Gang” in a 140-count indictment.

“If Sheff said something, it happened,” NYPD Assistant Chief of Detectives Jason Savino said during the investigation. “A simple text, ‘We got to get a big one,’ created a war.”

Prosecutors initially pushed for a 20-year sentence, but the judge reduced it to five years, citing a lack of evidence that Sheff G was ever a “trigger puller.”

He will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez called Sheff G both a “founding father” of Brooklyn drill music and a “gangland godfather.” The case has reignited debate over the connection between drill rap and street violence — a topic that has drawn national attention.

Before his arrest, Sheff G had been on a career high. He wrapped up a sold-out 18-city tour with fellow drill artist Sleepy Hallow, with their final stop at Manhattan’s Terminal 5 drawing a full house.

“We be doing the shows, and after the shows we be doing the meet and greets. So we really like getting to talk to the fans and see what songs they like,” Sheff G told FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers in an exclusive interview.

When asked about violence at his concerts, Sheff G was firm: “Not at all. Not at all, Lisa.”

Despite his legal issues, Sheff G had been working to distance himself from gang life. He spoke at the United Nations and visited state legislative offices to encourage young people to choose music over crime.

“It’s always going to be tough,” he said. “You build, and you put the right things in place and the right people in place, and you hope for the worst—I mean the best.”

Sheff G joined the 83 Gangsta Crips at age 12 and had previously served time before focusing on music.

His appearance with Sleepy Hallow on stage alongside former President Donald Trump at a 2024 Bronx campaign rally drew headlines, especially since both were already facing gang-related charges at the time.

After posting $1.5 million bail in April 2024, Sheff G used his brief freedom to launch a record label with Sleepy Hallow, sign a major deal and collect gold and platinum plaques.

Because his conviction was on state charges, not federal, he is not eligible for a presidential pardon.