Sheff G Says He’s Being Abused In Prison, Dumped in Handicap Dorm

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sheff G says prison staff mistreated him as he starts his five-year bid, claiming cold-weather cuffing and a forced move to a handicap dorm.

Sheff G says Marcy Correctional Facility crossed the line this week, accusing officers of rough treatment while he serves a five-year state prison sentence tied to his attempted murder and conspiracy case in New York.

The Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Michael Kyle Williams, posted two Instagram Stories claiming officers dumped him in a handicap dorm, stripped him of his belongings and left him cuffed outside in the cold for hours.

“Marcy Correctional Facility is holding me and kicking me out general population and putting me in the handicap dorm It’s against my rights and they threatening me about being a rapper. They took all my s###, cuffed me for 2 hours outside in the cold with no reason and no explanation. I NEED HELP RESPECTFULLY,” the post to his official account read.

He told his followers to apply pressure by calling the facility directly.

“Everybody call Marcy Correctional Facility and let them know what they doing is inhumane and unjust (315) 768-1400.”

Sheff G began his sentence on October 1, 2025 after taking a plea deal that saved him from the 20-year sentence prosecutors originally pushed for.

He was hit with charges in a sweeping gang indictment that accused him of helping fund violence tied to members of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways.

Prosecutors said the rapper used his career money to support gang activity, including paying people to carry out shootings, acting as a driver during an attack and rewarding others after gunfire.

Sheff G received a five-year prison term and will spend another five years on post-release supervision once he gets out. The rapper didn’t give details on what triggered the latest dispute inside Marcy, and the facility has not responded publicly.

His posts made it clear he expects more trouble, and he’s calling on supporters to help him push back.