Shordie Shordie Addresses Slapping Concertgoer For Throwing Up Gang Signs

The Warner Records artist says he doesn’t care about what people think.

Baltimore’s Shordie Shordie made a lot of headlines in recent days. Footage of the “Bitchuary (Betchua)” rapper getting violent at his concert spread across social media.

In the viral video, Shordie can be seen hitting an unidentified man in the crowd after the person appeared to be throwing up gang signs. The audience member was also holding a red bandana at the time.

The incident caused the concert to stop as security officers removed the man from the area. Apparently, Shordie continued the show. The 27-year-old artist has now addressed the clip that has been circulating online.

“That was not no fan, that was not no female. That was a disrespectful ass n#### who needed his face slapped. And we did that,” said Shordie Shordie in a video posted on social media. “That’s how it go. You out the lips, n####, slap the lips.”

He also added, “I don’t give a f### about how nobody feels or got to say about that situation. Because either way, a m########### gonna have something to say regardless. Out the lips, slap the lips. One of those types.”

Shordie let loose A Life For Two in April via Warner Records. That 13-track project hosts the singles “Reservations and “Better With Each Other.” His discography also contains 2020’s >Music, 2021’s Memory Lane and 2022’s More Than Music, Pt. 2.