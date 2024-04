Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sisqo involves his family in his ongoing musical journey, turning candid feedback into valuable creative insights.

Sisqo candidly acknowledges the unsparing critiques his children, Ryu and Kimiqo, offer on his latest musical creations.

The Dru Hill member, who soared to fame with hits like “Thong Song,” now frequently uses his own children as a litmus test for his new tracks. He apparently appreciates their straightforward feedback, which serves an invaluable role in his artistic process.

Ryu, 11, and Kimiqo, 9, don’t shy away from expressing their true feelings, even if it means walking out of the room or suggesting another song, signaling to Sisqo which tunes might not be as captivating.

“They are my whole A&R (artists and repertoire) team,” he told People. “If I play a song, they leave the room or start asking me about a different song, then I know that that one ain’t dope.”

Sisqo embraces the family-based approach to music production, seeing it as an authentic gauge of his work’s potential resonance with listeners. He explained that the importance of this feedback loop in is critical maintaining relevance and freshness in his musical offerings.

Beyond the studio, Ryu and Kimiqo’s impact extends into Sisqo’s views on the future. He expressed willingness to support them should they choose to enter the entertainment industry, armed with the same honest diligence they provide him.

Moreover, Sisqo’s family life and career decisions are closely intertwined. He shared reflections on past decisions, such as declining an early career opportunity to work as an animator for Disney—a choice that initially met with his parents’ disapproval.

“Turning down the opportunity to draw for Disney did not go over so well with my parents,” he shared. “So I had no choice but to make one of these talents work because they wasn’t going to let me forget how I fumbled that bag.

Nevertheless, his journey came full circle when he later starred in Disney’s “Snow Dogs,” reconciling his professional paths.