SleazyWorld Go Convicted On Gun Possession Charge, Facing 15 Years

SleazyWorld Go takes the L on a federal gun conviction after feds caught him posted up with heat all over social media.

SleazyWorld Go just got hit with a federal conviction that’s going to change his whole life.

A jury found the 28-year-old Kansas City rapper guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Here’s the backstory. SleazyWorld Go caught a felony armed robbery conviction back in 2016 in Michigan, which automatically bars him from ever touching a gun.

But that didn’t stop him from posting pictures all over social media flexing with firearms. We’re talking about over 30 posts spanning two years that show him with weapons.

The ATF caught wind of this in June 2022 after an anonymous tip led them to dig through his social media.

They weren’t just looking at old photos either. On October 19, 2022, federal agents literally watched him handling a black pistol near a vehicle at a townhome complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

When cops searched his car, they found four firearms inside.

The original indictment came down in August 2023 with two counts: machine gun possession and felon in possession. But here’s where it gets interesting.

The jury only convicted him on the felon in possession charge involving a Romarm/Cugir 7.62x39mm pistol. They found him not guilty on the machine gun count and several other serious allegations.

His legal team released a statement saying they respect the jury and the court process. They’re planning to file post-trial motions to address the guilty verdict.

The statement also emphasized that SleazyWorld Go was found not guilty on multiple serious charges and that he’s focused on his family, his businesses, and giving back to the community.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 30, 2026, and federal guidelines allow up to 15 years in prison.

SleazyWorld Go’s legal team has already indicated they’ll pursue every available option to challenge the conviction through the appeals process