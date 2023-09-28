Snoop Dogg Backs Nia Long After Actress Calls Out Celtics And Names Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nia Long received support from her celeb friends, including Snoop Dogg, after calling out her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged mistress.

Nia Long has called out her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged mistress Kathleen Lynch, and the NBA coach’s former team, the Boston Celtics.

The Boyz n the Hood actor received overwhelming support from fellow celebs, including Snoop Dogg, after naming Lynch by name for the first time, shading her and the NBA coach’s former team over the cheating scandal in an Instagram post on Tuesday (September 26).

She shared a powerful video of writer Dr. Yaba Blay addressing how the world treats white women’s tears versus Black women’s tears on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast.

“Y’all don’t respond to Black women crying the same way,” Dr. Blay notes.

Nia Long addressed the Celtics in the caption, questioning the lack of awareness following Ime’s infidelity controversy.

“Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics ???” she asked before adding, “ #kathleenlynch.”

Long also expressed her gratitude to Dr. Blay in the comments section. “Thank you @yabablay for your fearlessness and speaking facts for all of us,” she wrote. “This is such an important conversation that needs to be heard and understood.”

Check out the clip below and listen to the podcast episode here.

Snoop Dogg Tells Nia Long: “Retribution Is In Order”

The comments were also littered with support for her many celeb friends, including Snoop Dogg who shared his backing for Nia Long.

“Accountability to my sis and nefews,” he wrote, adding, “Retribution is in order.” Snoop also posted a red rose and prayer hands emojis stating, “I stands with u @iamnialong I. got ya bac.”

News of Udoka’s affair broke in September last year after it was reported the Boston Celtics coach had an improper relationship with a team employee. Although the team suspended Udoka, Nia Long claims nobody from the Celtics reached out to her to check she was doing okay in the wake of the very public scandal.

During a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter Long explained her heartbreak at seeing her son’s face “when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

She added, “If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”