Snoop Dogg Bleeped At Golden Globes After Admitting He’s High

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg got censored at the Golden Globes after telling the audience he was “high as a motherf***er” during his presentation.

Snoop Dogg brought his signature energy to the Golden Globes Sunday night, but CBS wasn’t ready for his level of honesty about his current state of mind.

The legendary rapper was presenting the first-ever Best Podcast award when he decided to share exactly how he was feeling with the Beverly Hilton ballroom full of Hollywood’s biggest names.

After walking out to his classic hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop immediately noticed the crowd’s energy wasn’t matching his vibe and called them out for being too uptight.

“I need y’all to loosen up a little bit,” he told the audience, gesturing toward the seated celebrities who were clearly more reserved than his usual concert crowds.

Snoop Dogg was briefly censored during the Golden Globes broadcast after saying



“I'm high as a m########### right now. Y'all had me here too damn long”



Here is the uncensored version.



pic.twitter.com/uKFYxUMDes — Captain Atom (@captainatomIDC) January 12, 2026

The 54-year-old performer then explained why the podcast category meant something special to him, noting that before podcasts existed, he was what people listened to while driving.

But then Snoop got a little too real for broadcast television standards, telling everyone exactly why he might have seemed so relaxed on stage.

“I’m high as a m########### right now,” he said, adding that the show had kept him waiting too long backstage.

CBS immediately hit the censor button, creating an awkward audio gap that didn’t match the laughter happening in the room, where everyone heard his uncensored comment loud and clear.

Keegan-Michael Key was caught on camera cracking up at Snoop’s honesty, showing that the audience appreciated his straightforward approach even if the censors didn’t.

Snoop recovered smoothly from the censorship incident and continued with his presenter duties, introducing the six nominated podcasts before announcing Amy Poehler as the winner of her show, Good Hang.

Poehler seemed delighted by the whole situation, joking when she reached the stage that getting her award from Snoop was exactly how she had pictured winning her first Golden Globe.

This wasn’t the only time CBS had to use its delay button during the ceremony; they also censored actress Teyana Taylor when she commented on the weight of her trophy, using similar language.