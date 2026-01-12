Historic Night For Teyana Taylor & Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” At Golden Globes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor delivered a tearful speech while Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ scored two wins at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

Teyana Taylor could barely contain her emotions as she accepted her first Golden Globe award Sunday night, while Ryan Coogler‘s vampire horror film Sinners celebrated a double victory that proved original storytelling still resonates with audiences worldwide.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton served as a showcase for both breakthrough performances and box-office success stories.

Teyana Taylor won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Perfidia in One Battle After Another, beating out seasoned competitors in a category many considered wide open.

The Paul Thomas Anderson-directed thriller One Battle After Another provided Taylor with the perfect vehicle to demonstrate her acting abilities alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays her revolutionary partner in the intense action drama.

The multi-talented artist admitted she never expected to win the prestigious award in her tearful acceptance speech, visibly shaking as she clutched the golden trophy that marked her breakthrough in Hollywood’s most competitive arena.

“Oh my God, I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I’d win,” Taylor said through tears, her voice cracking with emotion as the audience gave her a standing ovation.

The unexpected victory marked a significant milestone for Taylor, who has spent years transitioning from her music career into serious dramatic roles that showcase her impressive range as a performer.

Taylor used her acceptance speech to deliver a message that struck at the heart of representation in entertainment, specifically addressing young women of color watching the ceremony.

She shifted her focus from thanking her creative team to words that many viewers described as the evening’s most inspiring moment, a night filled with memorable speeches and surprising victories.

“To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability,” Taylor declared, her voice growing stronger as she continued her heartfelt message to viewers around the world. “Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Meanwhile, Sinners proved that original filmmaking can still capture massive audiences, taking home two Golden Globe awards that validated both its commercial success and artistic merit.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror film won the Box Office and Cinematic Achievement award, beating out major franchise films including Avatar: Fire and Ash, while composer Ludwig Göransson earned the Best Original Score trophy for his haunting musical accompaniment to the film’s supernatural narrative.

“I just want to thank the audience for showing up,” Coogler said during his acceptance speech for the Box Office and Cinematic Achievement award. “It means the world to us.”

The director’s gratitude reflected the film’s remarkable journey from an original concept to becoming the highest-grossing original film in fifteen years, ultimately earning $278 million domestically and $368 million worldwide.

The success of Sinners represented more than just box office numbers, demonstrating that audiences hunger for fresh perspectives in familiar genres.

Coogler’s film reimagined vampire mythology through a distinctly American lens, exploring themes of cultural appropriation and musical heritage while delivering the thrills expected from supernatural horror, creating a unique cinematic experience that resonated with both critics and general audiences.