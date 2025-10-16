Snoop Dogg Takes Accountability, Delivers Message Of LGBTQ Love With New Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg launched a colorful new chapter in his children’s series Doggyland by teaming up with GLAAD and former The Voice finalist Jeremy Beloate for Spirit Day, just two months after his remarks about Disney’s Lightyear stirred backlash.

The Hip-Hop icon joined forces with Beloate—an openly LGBTQ singer he mentored on NBC’s singing competition—to debut a new song titled “Love is Love,” which promotes acceptance and celebrates diverse families.

“I think that’s why we’re able to take our platforms and do the things that unite people, because by seeing us together, it just shows that beautiful people are beautiful people,” Snoop Dogg said about the project. “You don’t have to put us in a box and think that I’m only supposed to hang with these type of people and you’re only supposed to hang with those type of people. People are people, and one thing I love about music is the universal language of all people.”

The track is featured in a fresh Doggyland episode where Beloate voices a puppy named Zippy, who performs the inclusive anthem alongside Snoop’s character, Bow Wizzle.

The animated episode includes scenes of same-sex parents with their children, reinforcing the message of love and unity. The lyrics echo that theme: “Our parents are different. No two are the same, but the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change.”

During a conversation with Beloate, Snoop reflected on the purpose of the project.

“It’s teaching parenthood. It’s teaching situations that kids in the world is going through right now in a beautiful way through song, dance, melody, just trying to get more clarity on how we live and the way we live,” he said. “And I felt like this music is a beautiful bridge to bringing understanding.”

He added, “It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be able to be shown love, to be taught what love is, because hate is taught and so is love. And I think that being able to have parents of all walks of life, whether it’s two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key. And I think these kids are being loved by these great parents that are, you know, showing them an example of what family is.”

The collaboration arrives after Snoop’s appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, where he recounted taking his grandchildren to see Lightyear, which includes a brief scene of a same-sex couple. His grandson’s questions about the characters’ family structure left him at a loss.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby with another woman,'” Snoop recalled. “Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman! He admitted, “It f##### me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s### that I don’t have an answer for.”

Following the backlash, a statement circulated online that appeared to be from Snoop, reading, “All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

However, his team later said the post was not official.

Beloate, who recently signed with Snoop’s Death Row Records, also released his debut single “Show Me (How Fast You Can Break My Heart),” produced by Matias Mora. On Instagram, he credited Snoop for giving him the space to explore his artistry.

“With the support of Snoop Dogg and after signing to Death Row Records, I’ve had the space to really discover what feels honest and true to me,” he wrote.

Spirit Day, celebrated annually on October 16, encourages public figures and organizations to wear purple in solidarity with LGBTQ youth and to speak out against bullying.

Snoop participated by wearing purple and using his platform to promote understanding.