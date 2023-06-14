Snoop Dogg Wants Fans To Go On His World Tour—Kinda

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop’s new passport will allow fans to virtually travel with him around the world.

Snoop Dogg is one of the few rappers who’s made money in the NFT world. Now, he’s back at it with a new release that will allow his fans to go on a virtual tour around the world with him.

According to Coinspeaker, Snoop is launching the Snoop Dogg Passport, a NFT collectible series “that will evolve in utility as the rapper goes on tour this summer.”

“Passport is the first ever evolving tour collectible,” the website boasts. “It’s like a tour poster that evolves with each place Snoop stops on tour. Get behind the scenes with Snoop, collect some amazing art and get access to future Snoop drops and experiences.”

Fans can purchase up to 100 of the Passport using a credit card or crypto wallet for about $42 or 0.0025 ETH. Snoop commented on his involvement in the NFT world and this new effort, saying, “Throughout my career, I’ve always been pushing things forward. With the passport series, I can give my fans the opportunity to travel the world with me—no one’s ever done that.

“I’ve always been a pioneer, and digital merch is part of the future. I’m hoping other artists can see what I’m doing and continue to innovate on their own.”

The Passport Series isn’t all that’s dropping. The “Gin and Juice” chart-topper will also release Snoop Selects, which all the NFTs holders will receive. Snoop Select is a collection of digital artwork curated by the rapper’s team featuring Terrel Jones, Alien Queen and Coldie.

This isn’t the only NFT Snoop has dropped this year.

AllHipHop reported Snoop Dogg partnered with GaryVee to pump out a NFT on a new song called “Please Take A Step Back,” which was released on April 28.