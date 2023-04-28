Snoop Dogg Drops ‘Please Take A Step Back’ NFT With GaryVee For 2022 VeeCon Ticket Holders

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The song will be limited to only a few fans, but intends to teach the benefits of hard work.

West coast legend Snoop Dogg is partnering with GaryVee on a new song called, “Please Take a Step Back.”

The song will be released as an NFT, dropping on Friday, April 28 at 4:20 p.m.

According to a press release, the song and its accompanying video will be a feature of a Web3 project that they are working on. The one-of-a-kind effort will be available to those people registered for last year’s VeeCon.

Having a ticket from any of the VeeCon experiences will give you access to this new NFT offering.

The song is said to be “a manifesto for their shared passion for entrepreneurship and positive mindsets.”

It also commemorated Snoop Dogg’s appearance at the entrepreneurship conference in 2022.

According to the Vee Friends blog, no other marketplaces or music NFT platforms will be able to sell this NFT as a primary purchase.

Also, the supply of the “Please Take a Step Back” NFT collection has been predetermined based on how many VeeCon 2022 NFT Tickets were burned.

“Rarities or metadata of VeeCon 2022 Tickets will have no implications on the burn to mint,” a blog about the collaboration said. “All newly minted “Please Take a Step Back NFTs” will have pre-reveal metadata and content before entering into phase 2.”

GaryVee spoke about the collaboration and said, “As a fan, Snoop has been a part of my life for 30 years. I could not communicate to you what 18-year-old Gary is feeling right now.”

Adding, “The idea of taking a step back has been something that’s been woven through my content for 15 years. Every time I say ‘patience’ in my content, that’s saying take a step back. Every time I’m saying, ‘Be empathetic and care about the other person’, every time I’m saying ‘be self-aware, know yourself.’ What I’m really saying to people is take a step back, take a breath, take a beat, and figure out who the f*ck you are.”

Fans who own the “Please Take A Step Back” NFT will also be eligible to be selected as one of 10 winners to join GaryVee and Snoop Dogg during The High School Reunion Tour (with Wiz Khalifa) in Atlanta on August 9.