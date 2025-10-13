South London Rapper Giggs Brings Out JME During NFL London Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Giggs delivered a halftime performance with JME during the NFL London game between the Jets and Broncos over the weekend.

Giggs brought a heavy dose of South London grit to the NFL’s London Series on Sunday (October 12), performing at halftime of the New York Jets and Denver Broncos game held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Denver Broncos edged out the Jets 13-11, but it was the South London MC who stole the spotlight.

The halftime show hit its peak when Giggs surprised the crowd by bringing out JME, who delivered his hit track “Man Don’t Care” to a roaring crowd.

“It’s a huge moment to be a part of the London Games,” Giggs said. “I’ve been on a journey with my music, and to get to share that with my city and the NFL fans is something I’m really proud of.”

Known for his deep voice and raw delivery, Giggs has been a fixture in UK Hip-Hop since his 2007 breakout with “Talkin’ da Hardest.” That track still resonates today—Cleveland Browns players were recently caught vibing to it in the locker room.

The NFL has leaned into music to boost its global appeal, using halftime performances to connect with local audiences.

Just one day before the Jets-Broncos game, the NFL hosted its Creator Flag Football Game at Copper Box Arena. Gunna and British rapper Aitch served as celebrity captains, leading teams stacked with NFL legends, influencers and entertainers.

Aitch & Gunna Have There Own Teams At NFL Football Game In London pic.twitter.com/1lWhepjO9N — UKHipHopdaily (@UKHipHopDaily) October 11, 2025

The NFL’s London Series this year includes three regular-season games: Vikings vs Browns on October 5, Jets vs Broncos on October 12 and Rams vs Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 19.

Last week, British singer Raye performed during halftime, continuing the league’s push to localize entertainment for international audiences.