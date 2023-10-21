Styles P Announces Respect My Legacy Farewell Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Smoke DZA will join The LOX member on the nationwide trek.

David “Styles P” Styles is ready to hang up his jersey as an MC. The 48-year-old New Yorker announced his pending retirement earlier this year.

Back in May, Billboard reported that Styles P plans to end his solo career in the music business. Before officially bidding farewell to Hip-Hop, he will celebrate with his fans for a final trek across America.

The Respect My Legacy Tour kicks off on November 27 in New York City’s Irving Plaza. Styles P plans to travel to eleven different cities, including Philadelphia, DC, Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, and Cleveland.

“We [are] taking the show on the road!!!! Happy to announce the first leg of my national tour in celebration of my last solo project (dropping soon)!!! If you’ve never heard me perform with a live band here’s your chance.” wrote Styles on Instagram.

The A Gangster and a Gentleman album creator continued, “I got my lil bro [Smoke DZA] and [Ramakhandra] on the bill and a few other [surprises] for y’all. Ticket links in my bio and on Mrdavidstyles.com… See y’all soon!!!! Love is Love.”

In addition to releasing his debut solo album, A Gangster and a Gentleman, in 2002, Styles P put out additional studio LPs such as 2011’s Master of Ceremonies, 2014’s Phantom and the Ghost, and 2021’s Ghosting.

A Gangster and a Gentleman hosts the rap hits “Good Times” and “The Life” featuring Pharaohe Monch. Plus, Styles created classic records with Puff Daddy, Ma$e, N.O.R.E., DMX, Jennifer Lopez, Akon, Rick Ross, and others as well.

The former Bad Boy Entertainment recording artist also teamed up with Sheek Louch and Jadakiss to form the legendary Hip-Hop group The LOX. The trio’s discography contains the Billboard 200 Top 5 projects Money, Power & Respect from 1998 and We Are the Streets from 2000.

Styles P dropped Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still a Wolf on January 27, 2023. That collection of tunes, which features Bucky and Brady Watt, is being presented as Styles’s second to last solo album before calling it quits.