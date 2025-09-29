Sugarhill Gang Revives Classic Hit With First “Rapper’s Delight” Remix In Two Decades

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The new remix, crafted by acclaimed producers Greg Wilson and Ché, landed Friday (September 26) on a double-sided 12-inch record.

Sugarhill Gang marked a major milestone in Hip-Hop history with the release of a new remix of their genre-defining anthem “Rapper’s Delight” and an upcoming vinyl collection, reigniting the legacy of the song that helped launch rap into the mainstream.

The new remix, crafted by acclaimed producers Greg Wilson and Ché, landed Friday (September 26) on a double-sided 12-inch record. Side A features the original 14-minute version of the 1979 classic, while Side B introduces a reimagined take by the veteran remix duo. Wilson, known for his work with Grace Jones, The XX and Missy Elliott, brings a fresh spin to the track that has influenced generations.

Alongside the remix, The Sugarhill Gang will release a curated vinyl album titled The Essential Cuts on October 17. Pressed on Zoetrope vinyl for the first time, the seven-track LP includes “Apache (Jump On It),” “8th Wonder” and two DJ edits of “Rapper’s Delight.” The full collection will also be available across all digital streaming platforms.

“Rapper’s Delight,” which has been sampled more than 215 times, remains one of the most pivotal songs in Hip-Hop’s evolution. Its impact has stretched across decades, inspiring artists like JAY-Z, Nas, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Run-DMC. The track introduced a wider audience to the rhythmic storytelling, lyrical play and beat-driven style that would define the genre.

The tracklist for The Essential Cuts includes:

Vinyl Album

Side A

Rapper’s Delight (7:07 version) Apache – Jump On It 8th Wonder

Side B

Rapper’s Delight (Greg Wilson & Ché remix) Kick it Live from 9 to 5 Livin’ in the Fast Lane The Lover In You

Digital Album

Rapper’s Delight (7:07 version) Apache – Jump On It 8th Wonder Rapper’s Delight (Greg Wilson & Ché remix) Kick it Live from 9 to 5 Livin’ in the Fast Lane The Lover In You

In another nod to the song’s enduring influence, The Sugarhill Gang also dropped a new animated video for “Rapper’s Delight,” which blends colorful visuals with the original beat, capturing the era’s energy and the spirit of early Hip-Hop. The animation pays tribute to the late ’70s and early ’80s, immersing viewers in the cultural moment that birthed the genre.

“Rapper’s Delight” continues to resonate with both longtime listeners and new audiences. The song’s legacy was recently reflected on by New York Times columnist Charles Blow, who wrote, “It sounded revolutionary, even when I was a child…and it was. It was fierce and fun, simultaneously foreign and familiar. We gathered around it on the gym bleachers, pencils in hand, furiously stopping and starting the tape so that we could transcribe the lyrics in our notebooks.”

Find the remix below.