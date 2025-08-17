Suspects Crash Balloon Release For Slain Rapper FastCash CMoney, Spark Police Chase Through Memphis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fast Cash CMoney’s memorial balloon release turned chaotic Friday evening in Memphis when three masked suspects in a silver Nissan Altima tried to breach a restricted area.

The celebration was held in honor of the slain rapper, who was a member of the Memphis rap group Fast Cash Boyz.

CMoney was killed in a shootout on August 10 in the Frayser neighborhood, an incident that damaged several homes and rattled the community.

The action triggered a high-speed police chase that swept across the city and ended with two arrests, one hospitalization and a cache of firearms and drugs.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were providing security at Raleigh Springs Skate Park around 7:27 P.M. during a remembrance event for slain rapper FastCash CMoney when they attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle.

Instead of complying, the driver reversed, hitting officers and nearly striking others nearby.

The chase escalated quickly, with the suspects speeding through Memphis before crashing into another vehicle.

According to Action News 5, Two men—identified as 28-year-old Deeric Walton and 27-year-old Khaleed Nooh—fled on foot but were caught shortly after.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition and remains in custody.

Authorities say the vehicle contained multiple rifles and handguns, including one modified with a “switch” to make it fully automatic. Officers also found marijuana packaged for distribution.

Walton and Nooh now face a long list of charges, including three counts of assault against a first responder, six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

They were also charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation into the suspects’ motives is ongoing. Police have not said whether the suspects were targeting the memorial or simply attempting to flee from law enforcement.

The Fast Cash Boyz were rising in popularity when CMoney as killed.

The group served as an opening act for GloRilla’s “Glo Bash” last month and they were reportedly close to inking a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint.

CMoney’s funeral is scheduled for August 23.