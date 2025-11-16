SZA Reveals Why She Never Questions Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA opened up about her decade-long creative bond with Kendrick Lamar and why she follows his lead without hesitation in the studio.

SZA praised Kendrick Lamar and their long-running creative chemistry while reflecting on their recent tour and multiple collaborations in a new GQ interview.

The “Kill Bill” singer, speaking in GQ’s Man of the Year issue, described Lamar as a disciplined and deeply intentional artist whose process she admires.

“He’s such a professional human,” she said. “The way he approaches everything is so methodical but fluid. It’s beautiful. I definitely have just tried to observe. And you know, he’s so mature. I love working with him.”

Their artistic partnership dates back to 2014, when they first teamed up on SZA’s Z EP.

Since then, they’ve shared the stage on a stadium tour in 2023 and collaborated on several tracks, including the Grammy-nominated “All the Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack.

SZA explained that when it comes to working with Lamar, she fully trusts his direction.

“I don’t ask any questions. I just do it,” SZA said. “And I love that as freedom too. It’s like, removing choice creates freedom.”

She laughed while acknowledging how that line might be interpreted.

“I know that sounds so crazy to say in a time like this. I’m sure that’ll be the headline: ‘Removing Choice Creates Freedom. SZA Loves Fascism.’”

Their most recent collaborations include “Gloria” and “Luther” from Lamar’s latest album GNX, along with “30 for 30” from SZA’s 2024 project Lana.

The pair’s creative relationship continues to evolve, nearly a decade after their first track together was released in 2014.