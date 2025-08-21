T-Hood Autopsy Results Released; Will Kirk & Rasheeda’s Kids Be Charged?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Hood’s autopsy revealed multiple gunshot wounds as police consider whether Ky Frost, son of Kirk and Rasheeda, will face charges in the deadly shooting.

T-Hood died from multiple gunshot wounds during a domestic altercation inside a Gwinnett County home where his girlfriend, Kelsie Frost and her brother Ky Frost were present, according to newly released autopsy results.

The 33-year-old Atlanta rapper, born Tevin Hood, was shot in the back, abdomen, buttocks and both thighs on August 8, 2025.

The report did not identify the shooter but aligned with investigators’ belief that the killing may have been in self-defense.

Ky Frost, the son of Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Frost, both known for their roles on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” was taken into custody following the incident but has not been formally charged. Police are still reviewing evidence and witness accounts.

Authorities are weighing whether to pursue charges against Ky, who was reportedly defending his sister during the dispute. Kelsie, who had been dating Hood, was also inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ shows Hood pacing before lunging at Kelsie and attempting to choke her while she lay on a bed using her phone.

T-Hood allegedly pulled a gun during the altercation, prompting the gunfire that took his life.

The violent encounter was not isolated. Sources told the outlet that similar incidents had happened earlier in the year.

In March 2025, Kelsie filed a police report accusing Hood of stealing her Mercedes-Benz and laptop. In November 2024, photos reportedly showed her with visible injuries.

According to law enforcement, the case is being treated as a potential act of self-defense due to the documented pattern of alleged abuse.