T.I.’s 20 Years Of “Trap Muzik” Celebration: Daughter Heiress Steals The Show Performing “Live Your Life” 

Seven-year-old singer Heiress Harris joined her father, T.I., for an adorable duet performance of his hit song, “Live Your Life.”

T.I. was every inch the proud father as he was joined onstage by his seven-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris.

The daddy and daughter duo lit up the stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall Thursday night (December 28) for an event celebrating 20 Years of Trap Muzik.

T.I. was accompanied by The Atlanta Pops Orchestra to perform a medley of hits from his 2003 seminal album. After delivering tracks including “Bone Crusher” and “Whatever You Like,” T.I. wowed the crowd with his surprise guest, introducing his little girl to perform “Live Your Life.”

The audience went wild as Heiress appeared on stage to sing the hook before dancing along to her father rapping. Despite her tender years, the seven-year-old showed the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, confidently commanding the stage.

“You go girl,” mom Tiny yelled from the front row as Heiress and T.I. finished the song.

Over the past few years, Tiny has regularly shared updates of her daughter’s vocal practice on Instagram. The hard work paid off, and on Christmas Day, little Heiress released her first single, “What Does Christmas Mean To You.”

Sharing a snippet of the festive single on Instagram, Tiny explained, “This is truly organic I had nothing to do with her loving to sing other than being her biggest inspiration.”

A day after her releasing her debut single, Heiress had a performance lined up. She stole the show, singing the national anthem at the Alabama State and USC game.

“The mic was tripping but she held it down so professional like!” Tiny wrote on IG.