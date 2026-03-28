Tank Davis Gets Small Victory In Kidnapping, Assault Case

Gervonta Davis had one charge dropped but still faces felony kidnapping and battery charges from a Miami strip club incident.

Tank Davis caught a break this week when prosecutors dropped one of his charges.

The undefeated boxer was facing three separate charges after a January arrest connected to an October 2025 incident at a Miami gentlemen’s club. Now he’s dealing with fewer legal problems, though his troubles are far from over.

The false imprisonment charge got dismissed, according to court documents reviewed by TMZ.

Prosecutors felt the charge was redundant since the kidnapping charge already covered the alleged conduct.

Davis still faces misdemeanor battery and felony kidnapping charges related to the same incident. The boxer’s legal team likely sees this as a small victory in what’s become a complicated case.

According to the alleged victim, Davis confronted her at the strip club where she worked and got physical with her.

She told police that he “grabbed her by the back of her head, pulling her by the hair with one hand and by her throat with another.”

The woman said Davis then “forcefully escorted her” down a stairway and into a garage area while maintaining his grip on her head. She reported the incident to the police days later and subsequently filed a lawsuit against the fighter.

The case has already damaged Davis’s career despite the lack of a conviction.

His highly anticipated superfight against Jake Paul was canceled due to the allegations. The Problem Child ended up fighting Anthony Joshua instead, which changed the entire landscape of that boxing matchup.

Davis maintains a 30-0-1 record in the ring and remains one of boxing’s most dominant fighters.

However, legal troubles have overshadowed his athletic accomplishments.