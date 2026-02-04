Gervonta Davis A Wanted Man Again, In Maryland

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gervonta Davis got hit with a Maryland arrest warrant Monday for violating probation just one week after his Miami domestic violence arrest.

Judge Althea Handy issued the warrant because Davis broke his probation rules. The boxer was already on probation for a 2020 hit-and-run that hurt four people. This comes just one week after cops arrested him in Miami.

He was hiding from police for two weeks before U.S. Marshals found him.

The Miami case involves his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel. She says he attacked her at a strip club in October, where she worked as a VIP server. Davis got charged with battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping in Florida.

He posted an $8,500 bond and got released the same day. Now Maryland wants him, too. The 31-year-old boxer violated his probation by refusing to surrender to authorities in Florida getting arrested in another state.

His lawyer Hunter Pruette wants the judge to cancel the warrant. He filed papers asking for a summons instead of an arrest. The attorney says arresting Davis in Maryland would mess up his Florida case. It would make it harder for him to attend court hearings.

Davis has been in legal trouble before with this same judge. She sentenced him to 90 days of house arrest and three years of probation for the 2020 crash.

But Handy got mad when she found out he was doing house arrest at fancy places. Davis was staying at a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse instead of his regular home.

The judge threw him in jail for 44 days after that. Davis called her “crazy” on Instagram Live from behind bars.

“She locked me up because basically I bought a property,” he said in the video.

While he was locked up, three people broke into his Florida mansion. They stole five luxury cars plus clothes and electronics worth about $2 million total.

Davis got out of jail and went back on probation. The judge even let him go to the 2024 Paris Olympics to help Team USA’s boxing team. But she said no when he wanted to fly to Tokyo for his 30th birthday party.

Last year, Handy almost sent him back to jail again. Davis got caught eating dinner in Baltimore without permission to travel from Florida.

“I don’t like sending anyone to jail, sir. I really don’t,” the judge told him then. “But you need to wake up.”

The undefeated boxer grew up in West Baltimore. He has a 30-0-1 record and was the WBA lightweight champion.