Tank Davis Turns Tables With Massive Countersuit Against Ex

Tank Davis just filed a $20 million countersuit claiming his accuser orchestrated the whole thing to extort him.

Tank Davis just turned the tables on his accuser by filing a $20 million countersuit that he hopes will flip the narrative that he is a violent abuser.

The undefeated boxer is denying every allegation from the woman who sued him over a strip club altercation, and he’s not holding back about what he believes really happened.

According to TMZ, Davis claims the whole thing was a shakedown from the start, with his ex demanding $1.1 million to make the accusations disappear.

Tank’s defense is straightforward. He says he never hit her, never choked her, and never falsely imprisoned her.

The boxer insists she was the one who started the confrontation, deliberately provoking him as part of an elaborate scheme to extort cash.

Davis also points out that she told her employer she was fine after the incident and that the two actually spent the night together at her place following the alleged attack.

Those details matter because they contradict the severity of her claims.

The real money fight here isn’t about what happened at the strip club. It’s about the Jake Paul bout that never materialized.

Tank says he was set to make over $20 million for that fight, but he got replaced after the lawsuit dropped.

Paul ended up fighting Anthony Joshua instead, and both fighters made serious bank while Davis got nothing.

Now he’s suing for interference with business relationships, essentially arguing that her lawsuit cost him the biggest payday of his career.

His accuser didn’t waste time firing back. She’s already filed a motion to dismiss his counterclaim, arguing that he can’t sue her for reporting an alleged crime.

The legal back-and-forth is heating up, but there’s another layer to this mess. Tank still faces criminal charges in Florida for attempted kidnapping and battery, which means the civil lawsuit is just one piece of a much bigger legal puzzle.