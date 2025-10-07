Billionaire Buds: Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Close With Jay-Z

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift addressed swirling Super Bowl rumors and gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Jay-Z during a Monday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing why she won’t be headlining the 2026 Halftime Show.

The Grammy-winning singer shut down speculation that she declined the NFL’s biggest stage due to concerns over performance footage.

When Fallon asked whether she “turned down the Super Bowl ‘because of performance footage,’” Swift replied bluntly, “No.”

She then elaborated, pointing to her long-standing rapport with Jay-Z, who oversees Halftime Show bookings through his partnership with Roc Nation and the NFL.

“Here’s the thing. Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are really close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about the Super Bowl and that’s not an official offer or a conference room conversation… We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” she said.

Swift, 35, is engaged to Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

She described football as “violent chess” and said she’s too focused on his season to juggle the demands of a Halftime Show.

“Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this hazardous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of ‘Shake It Off’ into ‘Blank Space’ into ‘Cruel Summer’ would be great,’” she said.

Swift made it clear Kelce wasn’t the reason for her decision.

“This is nothing to do with Travis; he would love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in,” she added.

The couple got engaged in August after dating for two years. The 2026 Super Bowl is scheduled for February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.