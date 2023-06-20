The Game Blasts Critics of His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s “Pound Town” TikTok 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game pointed to his daughter’s academic achievements after he was criticized over the 12-year-old’s TikTok video.

The Game recently joined his three children in an amusing TikTok, but the song choice didn’t go down too well with some of his fans.

The LA rap icon stood next to his daughter and two sons as the little girl jokingly rapped along to “Pound Town” by Sexxy Red and Tay Keith.

“I’m out here in Miami/Lookin’ for the hoochie daddies (where they at?)” mimed the 12-year-old as The Game turned to face his daughter with a mock disapproving grin.

“Where the n##### that get ratchet (where they at?)/My son need a new pappy,” California Dream Taylor continued before her father frog-marched her off camera.

The light-hearted clip was widely shared online, with many seeing the funny side of a rapper connecting with his kids with viral Hip-Hop songs. However, critics believed the lyrics were too grown for the pre-teen and took to social media to call out The Game.

The “Hate It Or Love It” hitmaker wasn’t here for any of the criticism though, and took to Instagram to respond.

“She my kid,” he wrote in the comments section when Hollywood Unlocked posted the TikTok. “1/2 y’all kids got snot frozen on the outside of they nose but you tryna weigh in on the parenthood of mine… my kid in private school wearing uniforms makin straight A’s.. we good over here.”

It isn’t the first time The Game has responded to backlash over how he parents his daughter. Last December he defended his little girl’s outfit for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet sixteen party.

“I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS. 🙏🏾” The Game wrote.