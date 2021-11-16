The Kid Laroi Pens A Letter To His Fans Explaining Why He’s Taking A Hiatus

Charlton “The Kid Laroi” Howard experienced a breakout year in 2021. His F*ck Love mixtape climbed to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and “Stay” with Justin Bieber led the Hot 100 chart for seven non-consecutive weeks.

The Kid LAROI is now ready to end the F*ck Love era of his career. To close out this chapter, the Juice WRLD protégé dropped a music video for the Mustard-assisted “Still Chose You” off the F*ck Love 3: Over You deluxe version.

In addition, The Kid LAROI penned a letter to his followers about taking a hiatus. He wrote: