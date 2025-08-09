Tokyo Toni Drags 50 Cent for Clowning Women & Acting Like A “Cold-Blooded B##ch”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Tokyo Toni slammed 50 Cent for mocking women and acting like a gossiping “cold-blooded b*tch” over his targeting women for ridicule.

Tokyo Toni ripped into 50 Cent, calling him out for being petty, bitter and obsessed with other people’s lives.

The reality TV wild card—who’s best known as Blac Chyna‘s no-filter mom and a walking viral moment—didn’t sugarcoat a damn thing when she lit into 50 over his constant drama with women.

“It’s amazing how that dude 50 Cent is so petty to be a grown ass man,” Tokyo Toni said. “That s### is sad as f###. These men are so emasculated. All they can do is gossip like cold-blooded b######.”

Then she really hit the gas.

“This man worried about everybody’s life, but his was f*cked up. No mother, got crushed, a lesbian, raised by your grandmother. No father. He aint have no love. He never felt that. And he’s always beefing with b######.”

50 recently made headlines for suing the mother of one of his kids.

Last month, he sued Shaniqua Tompkins, the mother of his son Marquis, for allegedly violating a book deal by spilling personal tea online, including claims of abuse.

In x of y, he came for Daphne Joy, the mother of his younger son Sire, after she posted rape and abuse allegations on social media. That case was eventually settled.

But during the Diddy trial, she testified under the alias “Jane,” and 50 used his platform to publicly drag her over and over for having baby oil-fueled freak-offs with Diddy.

And let’s not forget that messy split with Vivica A. Fox, which turned into a full-blown online war that still gets brought up every now and then.

Earlier today, 50 posted a video of MC Lyte tripping onstage during a performance. While some folks laughed, others said it was straight-up disrespectful to a woman who helped build Hip-Hop.