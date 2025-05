Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Toni Braxton faces hefty online backlash after wearing a sheer outfit to her son Diezel’s Howard University graduation.

Toni Braxton turned heads and lit up timelines after showing up to her son Diezel Braxton-Lewis’s graduation from Howard University in a sheer black ensemble that many online called more red carpet than commencement.

The Grammy-winning singer wore a tailored blazer over a bodysuit with no pants, a sheer lace skirt and a wide-brimmed hat topped with a veil. The outfit quickly drew criticism from social media users who felt the look stole focus from her son’s milestone.

“Why did she wear that?” one commenter asked bluntly.

Another wrote, “With all due respect.. the ATTENTION is supposed to be on your child and his amazing achievement. I’ve been to MANY graduation ceremonies over the years, I’ve never seen a mother wear an outfit that would have all eyes on her.”

A third chimed in, “Congratulations! Really, Toni? You come to your sons college graduation dressed like that?”

Despite the backlash, Braxton stayed focused on her son’s achievement. She took to Instagram with a video of Diezel wiping away tears during the ceremony.

“I got the best Mother’s Day gift!” she wrote. “My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!! I’m so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! Proud #BoyMom.”

She attended the event with her mother, Evelyn Braxton, her older son Denim Braxton and ex-husband Keri Lewis.

The outfit drew even more attention because Braxton wore a more traditional look to Denim’s graduation just months earlier.

That contrast didn’t go unnoticed by followers who felt the latest outfit crossed the line.

Braxton, no stranger to bold fashion choices, has long embraced daring styles throughout her career. But this time, the timing and setting had many questioning her judgment.