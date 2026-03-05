Top Dawg Rapper Doechii Refuses To Apologize For Disliking Cats & Social Media Explodes

Doechii ignited a social media explosion when she publicly stated her strong dislike for cats, claiming they lack natural friendliness and require excessive effort to domesticate properly.

Doechii sparked an internet firestorm when she posted her unfiltered thoughts about felines on Threads this week.

The rapper declared that cats simply aren’t cut out for domestic life, and the internet responded with the fury of a thousand scratching paws.

“People act like it’s a crime to dislike cats when they genuinely aren’t friendly animals. They don’t wanna be domestic just leave em alone! Like it’s not organic I’m sorrryyy be fr it’s rare that cats are immediately lovey without years of pain and work put in yall be scratched and beat tf up by your own animals I can’t lmaoooo,” she wrote.

The backlash came swiftly and hard from cat enthusiasts who flooded her mentions with counterarguments.

Doechii wasn’t backing down, though. She doubled down on her position, explaining that her observations were based on real experience.

When critics tried to educate her on feline behavior, she responded with confidence, noting that cat owners often show up with visible scratches and bite marks from their own pets.

The rapper even posted a clip of Tiffany “New York” Pollard getting a shoe hurled at her, captioning it “Me vs Cat owners.”

The comparison was hilarious and perfectly captured the energy of the entire debate unfolding across social media platforms.

Here’s the thing though: Doechii isn’t alone in her feline skepticism.

Research shows that roughly 15 percent of Americans actively dislike cats, while only 41 percent say they like them a lot, compared to 74 percent who prefer dogs.

The data backs up what Doechii was saying about cats being less naturally friendly than their canine counterparts.

The irony? Doechii’s signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, a label whose name literally celebrates dogs over cats.

The connection is almost too perfect. Her label’s entire brand revolves around celebrating the superiority of canines, and here she is defending that exact philosophy on a public platform.

It’s like the universe aligned her personal opinions with her professional brand.

Doechii eventually clarified that her stance wasn’t meant to attack cat owners personally. She posted that as long as people and their cats were happy together, that’s all that mattered.