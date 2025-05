Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times inside a California state prison by a fellow inmate now identified as a convicted murderer with a long history of violence.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the man accused of attacking the Canadian artist is 41-year-old Santino Casio. He is serving a life sentence at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

The assault happened just after 7 A.M. on Monday (May 12) inside a housing unit, according to prison officials.

Casio has been behind bars since 2004 after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His rap sheet also includes charges for using a deadly weapon and causing serious injury.

While incarcerated, he picked up more time—six years in 2008 for stabbing another inmate and two more years in 2018 for making weapons behind bars.

Following the May 12 incident, Casio was moved into restricted housing while the CDCR and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office continue their investigation. Officials described Casio as having a “violent past” and noted his repeated infractions while in custody.

Lanez suffered severe injuries in the attack. According to a statement posted on his Instagram, he was stabbed seven times in the back, four times in the torso, twice in the back of the head and once in the face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was initially placed on a breathing machine.

Despite the extent of his injuries, Lanez is now in stable condition.

His Instagram update read: “Despite enduring pain, he is speaking normally, feeling positive, and extremely grateful to God for his recovery.”

Prison staff gave Lanez emergency medical care before he was transferred to an outside hospital for further treatment.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.