BREAKING: Tory Lanez Stabbed In Prison

Tory Lanez was hospitalized after being stabbed by another inmate at a California prison where he is serving time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez was stabbed Monday morning in the yard at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi during an altercation with another inmate, according to prison officials.

The 31-year-old rapper was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Bakersfield for treatment. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the identity of the other inmate involved has not been released. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the incident.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted in 2022 of three felony charges tied to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The charges included assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The shooting took place in July 2020 following a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez shot her in the foot after an argument in a vehicle.

Tory Lanez has repeatedly claimed he was wrongfully convicted and has maintained his innocence since the trial He was sentenced in August 2023 and has been housed at the Tehachapi facility since then.

Tory Lanez’s condition was stable as of Monday afternoon.