Tory Lanez Stabbed 14 Times: Horrific Details Emerge

Tory Lanez was hospitalized after being stabbed 14 times by another inmate while serving time for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting conviction.

Tory Lanez suffered multiple stab wounds during a violent altercation with another inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi on Monday morning.

The rapper is hospitalized with collapsed lungs and serious injuries while serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to close to Tory Lanez Instagram, he was stabbed 14 times—seven times in the back, four in the torso, twice in the back of the head and once on the left side of his face.

The attack caused both of his lungs to collapse and he was placed on a breathing machine before being stabilized.

He was transported by ambulance to a civilian hospital in Bakersfield where he is now breathing on his own.

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” a rep for Tory Lanez said in a statement. “He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear and prison officials have not released the identity of the assailant.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Tory Lanez is currently serving the decade-long sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The charges stem from the July 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles home.

Lanez has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming he was wrongly convicted.

He was sentenced in August 2023 and has been incarcerated at the Tehachapi facility since then.

Monday’s stabbing marks the first publicly known violent incident involving Tory Lanez since his imprisonment.