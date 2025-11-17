Tory Lanez Held In Contempt After Disruptive Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was held in contempt of court and fined $20,000 after abruptly ending a deposition in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit.

Tory Lanez added another legal setback to his growing list after a judge found him in contempt of court for refusing to answer basic questions during a November 14 deposition tied to Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

The deposition unraveled quickly when Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, refused to cooperate.

According to legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, the judge fined Lanez $20,000 and ruled that the jury in Megan’s lawsuit will be informed that Lanez cut the deposition short and declined to answer questions.

The three questions Lanez refused to answer were straightforward: “(1) How he first came to know Defendant [Milagro] Cooper; (2) Whether Mr. Peterson communicated with Defendant Cooper; and (3) Whether he sent Ms. Cooper Instagram direct messages or text messages.”

When warned by the court that his refusal could lead to additional penalties, Lanez responded, “got jail for 10 years right now. You can do whatever you’d like to do.”

Lanez’s conduct during a second deposition in April was described as combative and chaotic.

He challenged the authority of Megan’s legal team, asked for definitions of common words, and even questioned which “Megan Pete” was being referenced, instructing his attorney to “search how many Megan Petes there are globally.”

The court session ended after just 44 minutes.

This contempt ruling comes just days after a California appeals court upheld Lanez’s conviction in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On November 12, the court affirmed the jury’s decision and his 10-year prison sentence, stating there was “more than sufficient” evidence that Lanez caused “great bodily injury” to the rapper.

Lanez is currently serving his sentence and remains entangled in multiple legal matters stemming from the 2020 incident and its aftermath.