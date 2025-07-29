Tory Lanez Heads Back To Court To Fight Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez will get his day in court later this summer as the California Court of Appeal has locked in August 18 for oral arguments in his bid to overturn his 10-year sentence tied to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The hearing, set for 9 A.M. in Los Angeles, marks a pivotal moment in Lanez’s legal fight as he continues to insist he’s innocent.

His previous request for bail during the appeal process was denied, with the court citing concerns over potential flight risk and other legal factors.

Lanez was convicted on felony charges in December 2022 for shooting Megan in the foot following an argument after a Hollywood Hills party. The case has remained a lightning rod for public debate, with even politicians weighing in.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has stepped into the spotlight, calling for Lanez’s release.

She claims new DNA evidence and Ring camera footage raise doubts about the prosecution’s case. She argued the conviction was “largely driven by headlines,” criticizing both the media and the legal process. She’s reportedly working with lawmakers across the aisle, including California Democrats, to petition Gov. Gavin Newsom for a pardon.

Megan and her legal team rejected those claims outright, calling them “false and misleading narratives” pushed by Lanez’s supporters.

They maintain the evidence used to convict Lanez was sound and that the new claims are part of a broader misinformation campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion Takes On Tory Lanez Supporter In Court

Meanwhile, the legal drama surrounding the case continues. Last week, a judge ordered blogger Milagro Gramz to pay $5,000 in attorney fees to Megan’s lawyers.

The penalty stems from Gramz’s failure to turn over digital records in a defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit filed by Megan in October 2024.

Gramz, a vocal Lanez supporter, is accused of launching a smear campaign against Megan that included spreading false claims about her mental health, promoting deepfake pornographic content without her consent and pushing debunked rumors about missing gun evidence.

Megan’s attorneys allege Gramz acted as a paid “mouthpiece” for Lanez while he was behind bars. The blogger has faced multiple legal setbacks, including losing legal representation due to financial issues.