Tory Lanez: Megan Thee Stallion Foot Surgeon Disappeared After $118K Insurance Fraud

Tory Lanez accused Megan Thee Stallion of billing $118K for a one-minute surgery as part of his appeal in the 2020 shooting case.

Tory Lanez’s legal team accuses Megan Thee Stallion of filing a $118,000 insurance claim for foot surgery, which his legal team says lasted less than a minute, adding a new twist to his ongoing appeal over the 2020 shooting case.

The imprisoned rapper is serving a 10-year sentence for assault with a semiautomatic firearm after Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot following a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Now, Lanez’s attorneys are challenging the integrity of the evidence used to convict him, alleging critical medical documents were either altered or withheld.

In a newly filed court report obtained by TMZ, Lanez’s defense claims a software expert uncovered 60 discrepancies in Megan’s medical records, including doctored text, broken QR codes, inconsistent timestamps and missing pages.

Most notably, they allege a hospital document titled “EVIDENCE” was never shared with the defense, despite showing a security guard reportedly transferred bullet fragments to the hospital, contradicting trial testimony that no fragments were recovered.

Lanez’s lawyers also argue that roughly 300 pages of medical records were never turned over to them before trial.

Among those, they say, is documentation showing Megan billed Blue Cross $118,000 for a surgery that allegedly lasted just 60 seconds. The surgeon, Dr. Little, did not testify and, according to the defense, cannot be located.

The report, submitted as part of Lanez’s appeal, also includes claims that Megan’s medical records feature forged signatures and conflicting procedural details.

His team believes these issues raise serious doubts about the accuracy of the evidence presented during the December 2022 trial.

The appeal stems from the July 2020 shooting that became a flashpoint in Hip-Hop and beyond. Lanez was convicted in December 2022 and continues to fight the verdict.

“I’ve never been violent towards a woman. I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman,” Tory Lanez said in his first televised interview from California Men’s Colony, speaking with NBC News last week.