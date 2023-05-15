Tiger Loving Trapboy Freddy Looking At 10 Years In Prison Over Gun

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Authorities discovered a tiger cub at Trapboy Freddy’s home when they arrested him on a weapons charge in 2022.

Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Thursday (May 11).

According to multiple reports, Trapboy Freddy agreed to a plea deal to avoid any additional charges in his gun case. He surrendered a Taurus TCP .380-caliber gun as part of the agreement.

Trapboy Freddy, whose real name is Devarius Dontez Moore, faces up to 10 years in prison. He may be fined up to $250,000.

Last year, Trapboy Freddy was arrested on a federal gun possession warrant in Dallas. The arrest received national attention after law enforcement officials discovered a tiger cub at his home.

Dallas Animal Services took the tiger. Dallas residents are prohibited from housing any animal deemed to be a “dangerous wild animal” by the state of Texas.

Trapboy Freddy’s arrest stirred up social media rumors about a tiger roaming the streets of Dallas. Authorities confirmed the tiger was caged at his home. The rumors still gained enough traction to make the Dallas Zoo address the public.

“We are aware of a rumor that is circulating – we want to assure everyone our tigers are all accounted for and safe here at the Zoo,” the Dallas Zoo announced via Twitter. “We saw messages online and heard from concerned local neighbors and wanted to set minds at ease about your Dallas Zoo!”

Trapboy Freddy sought to reunite with the tiger after his arrest. His aunt claimed he was looking to open an animal business.