Travis Scott Says He Wants To Work With Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter

Travis Scott wants to team up with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, saying he has bold ideas for future collaborations.

Travis Scott wants to push creative boundaries, and he’s got two of pop’s biggest names on his radar.

In a new interview with Billboard, the “Sicko Mode” rapper revealed his interest in collaborating with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, saying he’s got some ambitious ideas in mind.

“Yeah, it’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with. This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook,” Scott said. “I have some ill ideas.”

Swift and Carpenter have dominated the charts, with Carpenter’s latest album, Short n’ Sweet, recently beating the 10th-anniversary reissue of Scott’s Days Before Rodeo.

But Scott made it clear that competition isn’t a concern.

“Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works,” the 33-year-old said.

Travis Scott also took a moment to express gratitude for his supporters. His career has had its challenges, including the tragic crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in 2021 that resulted in ten deaths.

Despite the scrutiny, he remains committed to his craft and his audience.

“I love the fans and I’m appreciative, but I’m still striving to prove what I’m here to do, what I mean and what I stand for, especially when it comes to performing,” he said. “To the fans, I feel like a lot of times, because I don’t do a lot of interviews or talk a lot, Travis Scott can be misunderstood. What I care for can get misunderstood. But every day, I’m going to strive to show that greatness.”

Travis Scott also faced legal trouble in 2024 after two arrests but ultimately avoided charges. While he didn’t address the incidents directly, his focus remains on his artistry and the road ahead.