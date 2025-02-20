Trump’s Black History Month Event Sparks Backlash Over Rumored Guest List 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Trump administration’s Black History Month celebration has sparked backlash, with critics calling out the event’s guest list.

The Trump administration is hosting a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Thursday evening (February 20), reportedly inviting several notable Black artists—a move that has sparked intense backlash on social media.

The ceremony comes as Trump enforces a sweeping crackdown on DEI initiatives, ordering the elimination of all federal DEI offices, positions, and programs, along with the dismissal of DEI staff within 60 days.

AP News report an anonymous White House official revealed that Rod Wave, Boosie Badazz, and Kodak Black are set to attend the Black History Month event alongside Black political figures and activists who have been vocal supporters of Trump.

Last month, Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and others were slammed on social media for performing at inauguration events. Now, the artists allegedly set to appear at Trump’s Black History Month event are facing similar criticism from fans.

“The Boondocks is needed for moments like these,” one critic noted, while another labeled the event “The Coon Conference.”

Another person questioned, “Shouldn’t this celebration be called Black Sell-Out Month?”

Some referenced Boosie pleading for a pardon and Trump granting clemency to Kodak Black during his first term in office.

“N##### trying their hardest to get a pardon for crimes they rightfully deserve to be punished for!!” one person said.

Others pointed out Trump’s dismantling of DEI initiatives, which has prevented some institutions from holding their own Black History Month celebrations. Check out more reactions at the end of the page.

MLK’s Niece & Herschel Walker Also Rumored To Attend Trump’s Black History Month Celebration

Other notable guests reportedly include prison reform advocate Alice Johnson, whom Trump pardoned in 2020, Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., and football legend Herschel Walker, whom Trump has nominated as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

None of the artists mentioned have publicly confirmed their appearance at the event.

Meanwhile, Trump made headlines earlier this week after declaring himself “king” on social media. The official X (Twitter) account for The White House account backed him up, posting a makeshift Time Magazine-themed cover depicting him as king.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025