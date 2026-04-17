Tsu Surf Sent Home After Prison Time On Conspiracy & Firearms Charges

Battle rap OG Tsu Surf finally paroled in Michigan, closing out cases across two jurisdictions.

Tsu Surf, the New Jersey battle rapper born Rahjon Cox, was released from Michigan custody on parole Wednesday after more than three years of incarceration tied to federal conspiracy and firearms convictions, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records obtained by AllHipHop.

His release on April 15 closes out a legal stretch that ran across two separate cases and two jurisdictions.

Cox was originally arrested in October 2022 on charges connected to racketeering conspiracy and illegal firearm possession. In April 2023, he pleaded guilty to two counts — racketeering conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. He was released from the federal portion of his sentence in February, but was transferred to Michigan to resolve a separate gun charge stemming from a 2011 case, extending his time in custody.

Michigan parole officials cleared his release this week, effectively concluding both matters.

No public statement from Cox had been issued at the time of publication.

Before his arrest, Tsu Surf had established himself as one of battle rap’s most respected figures through appearances on URL and other major platforms, with a fanbase that followed his recorded music career as well. His return has already drawn attention across Hip-Hop circles.

What comes next professionally remains to be seen.