Two Brothers In Court Under High-Security Over AKA Murder After Interpol Take Down

Two brothers have landed in a South African courtroom after a high-security extradition tied to the brazen 2023 killing of Hip-Hop icon AKA outside a Durban restaurant.

Escorted by police helicopters and surrounded by armed officers, Siyabonga and his brother Malusi Ndimande were flown in from Eswatini on November 11 following a coordinated international takedown led by Interpol.

The pair now face 20 charges, including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and multiple firearms offenses.

The charges stem primarily from the February 2023 shooting that killed South African rap heavyweight Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his close friend and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

But prosecutors say the brothers are also linked to the killing of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti, a coastal town near Durban, in a separate case.

The Durban Magistrate’s Court appearance marks a significant development in a case that rattled South Africa’s music scene and left a void in the country’s Hip-Hop landscape.

AKA, 35, was the best-selling rapper in South African history, known for chart-toppers such as “Fela in Versace,” “All Eyes on Me,” and “Prada.” His 2022 single “Lemons (Lemonade)” was still climbing streaming charts when he was gunned down.

The hit was carried out outside a busy restaurant in Durban, in what police described as a calculated assassination.

The murder stunned the entertainment industry and ended a career that had fused American Hip-Hop with South African rhythms, earning AKA both local and international acclaim.

His final album continued to gain traction throughout 2023, with posthumous honors highlighting the scope of his influence.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service, credited the joint efforts of law enforcement across borders.

“The collaborative investigation between South African and Eswatini authorities, the National Prosecuting Authority and Interpol” led to the successful extradition, she said.

The Ndimande brothers are expected to stand trial alongside five other suspects already in custody for the double homicide. Their next court appearance is scheduled for November 25.