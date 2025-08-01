Ty Dolla $ign Settles “Vultures 1” Case—Kanye West Not So Lucky

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Ty Dolla $ign was released from a copyright lawsuit over a disputed sample on the ¥$ album “Vultures 1” but Ye isn’t so lucky.

Ty Dolla $ign has officially been dropped from a copyright infringement lawsuit tied to an allegedly unauthorized sample used on Vultures 1, the debut album by Hip-Hop duo ¥$, which pairs him with Kanye West, now known as Ye.

The legal complaint, filed by Memphis artists Criminal Manne, DJ Squeeky and the estate of the late Kilo G, accused the ¥$ track “F*k Sumn” of being “riddled” with unlicensed elements from their 1994 song “Drink a Yak (Part 2).”

However, in a motion submitted Wednesday, attorneys for the trio confirmed they had reached a tentative agreement with Ty Dolla $ign and Create Music Group, effectively removing both from the case.

The lawsuit remains active against Ye, whose alleged use of the sample was described in court documents as both “blatant” and “brazen.”

Filed in 2023, the case adds to Ye’s growing list of legal battles over sampling.

Since 2019, the rapper has been named in at least 10 similar lawsuits, including a notable dispute with the estate of Donna Summer, which was resolved last year.

The settlement with Ty Dolla $ign and Create Music Group was disclosed in a court filing dated Wednesday.