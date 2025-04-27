Tyga & Madelaine Petsch’s Relationship Timeline Gets Update

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Madelaine Petsch confirmed her relationship with Tyga at Coachella by posting affectionate photos on Instagram, ending months of quiet speculation.

Madelaine Petsch made her relationship with Hip-Hop artist Tyga public at Coachella after weeks of speculation and a string of low-key sightings.

The Riverdale actress, 30, posted a series of affectionate photos with the 35-year-old rapper on Instagram, confirming what many had already suspected.

Her caption simply read “madschella,” a nod to the festival where the pair were first seen looking close. One photo showed Petsch leaning her head on Tyga’s shoulder.

Another captured them walking away from the camera with their arms wrapped around each other.

Tyga also shared his set of images from the event, captioned “WTCHELLY,” including a shot of Petsch strolling beside him.

The couple’s public debut comes two months after being first spotted together at a Hollywood party, fueling romance rumors. While neither had addressed the speculation then, their Coachella posts left little room for doubt.

Tyga performed at the festival as a guest during sets by Ty Dolla Sign and producer Mustard. Petsch supported him throughout the weekend, adding to the buzz surrounding their relationship.

Tyga’s dating history includes high-profile relationships with Kylie Jenner, model Demi Rose and singer Avril Lavigne.

He was married to influencer Jordan Craig from 2010 to 2011 and shares a 12-year-old son with Blac Chyna.

Petsch previously dated musician Travis Mills from 2017 to 2020 and was linked to music manager Anthony Li in 2022.