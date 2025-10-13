UK Drill Rapper Charged With Killing Convicted Child Offender Ian Watkins In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A drill rapper was charged with murdering Ian Watkins inside Wakefield Prison just months after receiving a life sentence.

Broadday, the UK drill rapper born Rashid Gedel, was charged with the murder of disgraced former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins, who was fatally stabbed inside HMP Wakefield, a maximum-security prison in West Yorkshire, on Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old rapper and another inmate, 43-year-old Samuel Dodsworth, appeared in Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 12). Both confirmed their names but entered no pleas, BBC News reports.

The pair were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before a Crown Court judge at a later date.

Watkins, once a chart-topping rock singer, was serving a 29-year sentence for a string of child sex crimes, including the attempted rape of a baby.

He was convicted in 2013 and branded a “dangerous sexual predator” by prosecutors and the public alike.

The fatal attack took place inside Wakefield Prison—often referred to as “Monster Mansion” due to its population of high-risk offenders.

Following the stabbing, the facility was locked down as authorities launched an investigation into the killing and reviewed internal security protocols.

This wasn’t Watkins’ first brush with violence behind bars. In 2023, he survived another assault that left him with minor injuries.

Broadday’s latest charge adds to his already lengthy rap sheet. In August 2023, he was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2021 stabbing death of Sven Badzak, a 22-year-old aspiring lawyer.

That attack, which took place in Kilburn, northwest London, was reportedly a case of mistaken identity.

Gedel and co-defendant Shiroh Ambersley were part of a six-man group that targeted the wrong person in what police described as a gang-style ambush.

Badzak was stabbed multiple times and collapsed before dying at the scene. His 16-year-old friend also suffered several stab wounds but managed to escape and seek help at a nearby store.

Gedel and Ambersley were each handed life sentences with a minimum term of 27 years for Badzak’s murder.