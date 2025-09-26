UK Rapper Digga D Cannabis Profits Under Scrutiny In Upcoming Court Hearing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Digga D will return to court to determine how much he must repay from cannabis sales that led to his nearly four-year prison sentence.

Digga D is set to face a financial reckoning in January as a UK court prepares to determine how much he profited from a cannabis operation that landed him behind bars.

The 25-year-old rapper, born Rhys Herbert, is currently serving a three-year and 11-month sentence after pleading guilty to importing and distributing nearly 100 pounds of cannabis.

Authorities arrested him during a February 2023 raid at his Lincolnshire home while he was live-streaming on Instagram.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing held Friday (September 26) at Lincoln Crown Court, prosecutors and defense attorneys reviewed what assets might be seized to recover the money Herbert made from the drug trade. Legal aid was granted to Herbert in July to support his defense in the ongoing proceedings.

Herbert’s lawyer, Ryan Thompson, requested more time to sort out the ownership of several pieces of jewelry seized during the arrest. He told the court some of the items may have been purchased for use in music videos or could belong to a third party.

Judge Simon Hirst agreed to postpone the hearing until January 9 and asked for a full breakdown of Herbert’s financial transactions during the time in question.

Herbert attended the hearing remotely from HMP Brixton, where he is serving his sentence.

The court previously heard that Herbert had earned more than £3 million from his music career and had been booked for multiple festivals in summer 2024 before his arrest.

In May, he admitted to importing 6.6 pounds of cannabis during two separate shipments in mid-2023 and to being involved in its distribution.

Herbert’s legal troubles stretch back years. In 2018, at age 18, he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for conspiracy to commit violent disorder after prosecutors used his music videos as evidence.

That case led to a controversial court order banning him and his group 1011—now known as CGM—from making music without police approval.

Despite the restrictions, Herbert has continued to find commercial success.

He launched his own label, Black Money Records, and performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October 2023, a milestone moment for an artist often at odds with the law.

The January hearing will decide what portion of Herbert’s assets must be surrendered as proceeds of crime.