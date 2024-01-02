Uncle Murda Zeroes In On Diddy Scandal In “Rap Up 2023” Part 2

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncle Murda dropped a second “Rap Up 2023” track just to recap all of the sordid allegations against Diddy.

Uncle Murda released a second version of his “Rap Up 2023” song on Tuesday (January 2). The New York-bred rapper kicked off the track with shots at Jada Pinkett Smith before turning his attention to Diddy.

“Jada Pinkett back on her s### again/B#### doing interviews, all on Tupac’s dick again/Will Smith need a new wife, I hope he find him one/She embarrassing the family like T.I. and Tiny’s son,” Uncle Murda rapped.

Uncle Murda spent most of the song focusing on Diddy’s sexual assault allegations. The track recapped details from Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy, which was settled out of court.

“[Yung Miami] a real ass w####, we all knew she was nasty/I wonder how she feel now knowing what Puff did to Cassie/He raped her, beat her up, made her f### male prostitutes/She sued you for 30 mil, wonder how much she got from you/You settled in 24 hours, you gave her that bread/Yung Joc said you the reason she had to shave her head/Cassie really had Diddy out her bugging/He blew up Kid Cudi’s car when he found out they was f######,” Uncle Murda rapped.y

Uncle Murda referenced additional lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual assault and 50 Cent’s plans to make a documentary about the scandal. The lyrics mentioned Diddy stepping down as chairman of REVOLT and included a jab at The Love Album.

“You was an icon, n####, you ruined it/Diddy documentary coming out, 50 Cent shooting it/I think it’s called Diddy Not Or Diddy Do the S###/Now his son throwing up gang signs, doing stupid s###/Mr. Take That, Take That was taking v#####/You even gang-raped a 17-year-old minor/Everybody snitching on you, this s### ain’t going well/You even tried to get that acting n#### up in your hotel,” he rapped.

He continued, “You had to leave REVOLT ‘cause your image is tarnished/And that R&B album that you put out was garbage/Even you and Aaron Hall got hit with a case together/And that interview with he did with Vlad ain’t making s### look no better.”

Listen to Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2023” Part 2 below.