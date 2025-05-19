USHER, Ne-Yo & Jimmy Iovine Allegedly Present When Diddy Punched Cassie In Stomach

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

USHER, Ne-Yo and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine were present at a restaurant when Diddy allegedly punched Cassie Ventura in the stomach. The revelation came during Dawn Richard’s dramatic testimony delivered Monday (May 19) in Diddy’s ongoing federal trial.

The former Danity Kane member was questioned by Diddy’s attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, in Manhattan federal court about why she didn’t mention that these high-profile individuals were at the West Hollywood restaurant where the alleged assault took place.

When asked by Westmoreland if there was a reason she omitted their names in her account to the government, Richard replied, “She just asked me who was there.” Pressed further about why she hadn’t identified them specifically, Richard said, “I’m not sure.”

It remains unclear from Richard’s testimony whether USHER, Ne-Yo or Iovine actually witnessed the alleged assault.

Richard’s appearance on the stand marked the beginning of the second week in Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial, following earlier testimony from ex Cassie Ventura. Richard, who rose to fame on MTV’s “Making the Band” and later sued Diddy for alleged sexual abuse and for witnessing him physically abuse Ventura, added to the growing list of celebrities connected to the case.

During her testimony, Richard recounted that Diddy and Ventura had a quiet argument at the restaurant before Diddy allegedly struck Ventura in the abdomen. Ventura bent over in pain, after which Diddy told her to leave.

Richard testified that the couple continued arguing in a car, where Diddy allegedly grabbed Ventura by the neck, slapped her, and ordered her to be quiet, while security staff did not intervene and the rest of the ride was silent.

USHER, who previously lived in Diddy’s New York mansion as a teenager during the so-called “Puffy Flavor Camp,” has spoken publicly about witnessing unusual behavior in Diddy’s circle, though not specifically about the alleged assault. Ne-Yo has also faced scrutiny for his association with Diddy’s, though there’s no direct testimony linking him to witnessing any incidents.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include sex trafficking, racketeering and facilitating prostitution. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted