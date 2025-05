The singer has been outspoken about the ongoing Gaza War that began in October 2023 and included her pro-Palestinian views in her new video, “Next 2 U,” sparking backlash.

Kehlani has found support from fellow artist Vic Mensa, who penned an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 7) applauding her stance on the ongoing Gaza War.

The singer included her pro-Palestinian views in her new video, “Next 2 U,” sparking backlash. Consequently, some of her concerts, including a planned Central Park show during Pride Month, have been canceled due to security concerns raised by New York City officials.

Vic Mensa, however, sees her willingness to speak out about important issues as nothing but brave.

“Few artists, and even fewer at your level of success, have chosen to center humanity and courage as boldly and uncompromisingly as you have, let alone at the peak of their popularity,” he wrote. “although newer to religion, i have a deep seated belief that god, or the universe, or however you categorize the all-powerful presence of the divine, is taking note – of every selfless action, of every sacrifice, of every time we jeapordize our security to do what’s right.

“I toe the line with you. sometimes I think ‘my baby can’t eat beliefs’ and I hold my tongue. and something inside me dies slowly. It eats me from within.”

Vic Mensa, a Chicago native, has been vocal about his political views in the past. In 2016, he spoke to CNN shortly after Donald Trump was elected to office for the first time. He condemned the Electoral College, saying it underscores that the American government is “not a government of the people.”

“The people spoke and elected Hillary Clinton, but this isn’t a real democracy,” Mensa said at the time. “…. We’re still operating as a nation off of rules and laws that were enacted as a slave-owning state.”

Mensa’s caption suggested he’s suffered for his strong opinions—just as Kehlani has.

“I lost a lot,” he continued. “I’ll be honest. but, perhaps out of necessity, I have to choose to believe that when the smoke clears, I’ll look at my past with pride; I wasn’t perfect, but I forged myself out of fire. I took the hard road. I’ve been awe inspired by the way you’ve stood up. especially at a time when I fell back. and I asked myself, ‘although I need to feed my son, what kind of man do i want to inspire him to be?'”

He continued, “The highest form of sadaqah, or charity, is that which is given in health, & with much loved wealth; when we give, not what we don’t need, but what we need most, the reverberation is supreme.”

Mensa concluded his sentiments by assuring Kehlani her fans will never abandon her, writing, “I have often thought about your choices over the last 18 months. wished I was more brave. and more self sufficient. the truth is, your people love you. not because of an opportunity provided to you by a booker here, or a city there, but because they cherish the depth of your soul. none of this can change that. as long as you have them you can never lose. the powers that be may be great, but I do believe we can all agree – there is a greater power.”

Kehlani, who shared Mensa’s post to her Instagram Stories, also has support from Macklemore. Hours after Mensa posted his thoughts, the “Hinds Hall” rapper wrote an Instagram statement that mentions Kehlani.

He said in part, “In a desperate attempt, they aim to villainize and silence musicians by cancelling shows, pulling them from festival lineups and warning others—this is what happens when you speak up. I’m riding with Kehlani and anyone else that has a backbone.”

Kehlani was expected to perform at Cornell University on May 7, but it was canceled. She said in response, “I am being asked and called to clarify and make a statement yet again for the millionth time that I am not antisemitic nor anti-Jew. I am anti-genocide, I am anti the actions of the Israeli government, I am anti an extermination of an entire people, I’m anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women – that’s what I’m anti.”