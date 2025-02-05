Vic Mensa Confirms Birth Of Son Mansa Musa In Music Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vic Mensa is introducing his son Mansa Musa Mensa to the world in a new music video for his song “I Wanna Be Ready.”

Vic Mensa has revealed he is a father after welcoming a son last year with his partner Melanie.

The Chicago native opened up about fatherhood in a new interview with Us Weekly, revealing that his son, Mansa Musa Mensa, was born eight months ago. Mensa also explained why he and his girlfriend chose to keep their baby’s birth private.

“With the world being the way it is and the internet, I just wanted to take my time,” Mensa asserted. “I wanted to protect our peace and protect [our] peace and the process of pregnancy and his infancy and [it] just felt like the right time.”

After maintaining a low profile, Vic Mensa introduced his son, nicknamed “Triple M,” to the world in his self-directed music video for “I Wanna Be Ready.”

“I really wanted to make this art piece to present his birth to the world through this art piece,” he shared. “So, once I really put that together, then that’s when I felt like I wanted to share with the world.”

Vic Mensa Explains Significance Of Son’s Name

Mensa shared the significance behind his son’s name, explaining that he wanted to choose one with deep cultural meaning.

“Mansa Musa [is] a 13th-century emperor of Mali,” he said. “The Mali Empire was widely regarded as being the wealthiest man in all of human history.”

Vic Mensa has already introduced his son to his roots in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of early cultural connection.

“I want to start him from infancy,” he said. “So, he can be building a strong foundation because the African continent is in need of us, of the next generation, to reclaim it.”

Vic Mensa went on to express how fatherhood has changed his outlook on life.

“I think my perspective is forever altered and significantly shifted,” he admitted, adding that his years of sobriety after battling alcohol and substance abuse have helped him become a better father.